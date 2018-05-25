2-1A State Baseball results from Great Bend

In Great Bend Thursday at the Great Bend Sports Complex, fans saw a number of upsets in the first round of the Class 2-1A State Baseball Championships.

St. Mary’s Colgan took down top-seeded Elkhart 12-6. Ell-Saline came back and scored two in the 7th to steal the game from Kansas City Christian 2-1. Chase County blasted the two-seed West Elk High School 16-5 after trailing 5-0, Chase County scored 13 runs in the 4th and 5th innings combined. Spearville advanced after a 5-1 win over Leon-Bluestem.

Your 2A semifinal games Friday at the Sports Complex…

St. Mary’s Colgan versus Ell Saline, 11 a.m.

Chase County versus Spearville, 1:15 p.m.

3rd Place game at 3:30 p.m.

Championchip game at 5:45 p.m.