USD 428 in Great Bend offering free meal program again this summer

USD 428 will once again participate in the Summer Food Service Program weekdays from June 4-29. All children ages 1-18 are welcome to attend any of five USD 428 elementary school locations for a free breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Continuing into the month of July, from July 2-27 (excluding July 4), Park Elementary will be the site of free lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Adults are welcome to come eat with us,” said Kristy Alvord, food services assistant director. Breakfast is $2 and lunch is $3.60.

“This is a great opportunity for our community,” Alvord said. “As parents, we are busy in the summer months. This is an easy, fast and free way to get our children fed.

“Since the summer program will be at all five elementary locations in the month of June, it’s a short walk for many to get a free breakfast and/or lunch,” she said. “For child-care providers this is a great way to get the kids out, teach them about school meals, give them nutrition education while eating at the schools, and for those soon-to-be kindergartners, it will give them an idea of what to expect when they start school.”

Alvord also provided information about traveling with children this summer.

“Text FOOD to 877877 to find summer feeding sites near you,” she said. “Traveling can be expensive, why not find a summer feeding site during your travels? You don’t have to live in

the town/city to get a free meal.”

For more information, call the USD 428 central kitchen, 620-793-1540.