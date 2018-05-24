Tornado chaser wants his ashes launched into a twister

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A well known storm chaser wants his friends to launch his ashes into a tornado and ended his obituary saying, “That’ll be fun!!!!”

Jim “Mad Dog” Sellars, of Springfield, spelled out his unique wishes in the obituary he wrote before he died Tuesday.

Greenlawn Funeral Home said on its website that Sellars was 64. He had lived with a heart condition for several years.

Sellars’s older brother, John Sellars, described his brother as a “Renaissance Man.” Jim Sellars worked more than three decades for a telephone company, served as a reserve police officer and had a lifelong passion for weather and HAM radios. For years he chased storms.

John Sellars says his brother could “look at the radar and just know where the storm was headed.”