Thursday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Drew Butera had a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Kansas City Royals earned a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Butera’s RBIs were his first since May 2. Jon Jay followed with an RBI single as the Royals won their first series since taking three of four from Detroit May 3-6.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jackson Goddard was dominant as the Kansas Jayhawks beat top-seeded Texas 3-2 in the Big 12 Tournament. Goddard gave up just one run and two hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Big 12 regular season champions. The Jayhawks advanced to play Baylor on Thursday. Baylor defeated Oklahoma 4-0 earlier.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A.J. Balta had four RBIs, including a three-run double in the second inning, to help sixth-seeded TCU make easy work of third-seeded Texas Tech with a 12-2 win in the opening round of the Big 12 baseball tournament. Balta finished 2 for 3 for the Horned Frogs, who advanced to face No. 7 seed West Virginia on Thursday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Darius Hill had three of West Virginia’s 13 hits to lead the seventh-seeded Mountaineers to an 8-5 win over No. 2 seed Oklahoma State in the opening round of the Big 12 baseball tournament on Wednesday. West Virginia (28-25) advances to face either Texas Tech or TCU on Thursday, while the Cowboys (29-23-1) will play the loser between the Red Raiders and Horned Frogs.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Cody Bradford threw 7 2/3 shutout innings to help No. 5 seed Baylor defeat No. 4 seed Oklahoma 4-0 on the opening day of the Big 12 baseball tournament. Bradford gave up four hits and struck out 11 for the Bears. Oklahoma starter Jake Irvin went five innings and gave up just two unearned runs. He allowed five hits and struck out six.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas softball coach Connie Clark has resigned after 22 seasons and 873 wins with the Longhorns. Texas was recently eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — Rookie Jayson Tatum scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took a three-games-to-two lead in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals by stifling the Cleveland Cavaliers, 96-83. Tatum added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals one day after finishing one vote shy of a unanimous selection to the NBA’s All-Rookie team. LeBron James contributed team highs of 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who will try to avoid eliminating when they host Game 6 on Friday.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers and coach Doc Rivers have agreed to a contract extension. The 56-year-old Rivers is 259-151 in five years with the Clippers. They missed the playoffs with a 42-40 record this season as Rivers used a league-high 37 difference starting lineups. Rivers was set to enter the final year of his five-year contract next season.

UNDATED (AP) — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has apologized to Bucks guard Sterling Brown for a January arrest that started with a parking violation and escalated to include the use of a stun gun. The apology came as police released body-camera footage that showed how a simple interaction over an illegally parked car quickly escalated. Earlier this week Mayor Tom Barrett said he found the content of the video concerning.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored an early goal and Braden Holtby stopped 29 shots as the Washington Capitals blanked the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-0 to reach the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1998. Ovechkin put the Capitals in front just 62 seconds after the opening faceoff before Holtby became just the fifth goaltender in league history to post shutouts in Games 6 and 7 in a series. Andrei Burakovsky scored a pair of second-period goals for Washington, which is in the Cup final for the second time in its 43-season history.

ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL is taking steps to end player protests during the national anthem. Owners have approved a new policy that permits players to stay in the locker room during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” but requires them to stand if they come to the field. The rule was passed without any discussions with the NFL Players Association, which said it will challenge any part of the new policy that violates the collective bargaining agreement.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Kansas City 5 St. Louis 2, 10 Innings

Final Houston 4 San Francisco 1

Final Cleveland 1 Chi Cubs 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 4 Minnesota 1

Final Texas 12 N-Y Yankees 10

Final L-A Angels 5 Toronto 4

Final Boston 4 Tampa Bay 1

Final Chi White Sox 11 Baltimore 1

Final Seattle 1 Oakland 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 9 Arizona 2

Final San Diego 3 Washington 1

Final Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 0

Final Miami 2 N-Y Mets 1

Final Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 4, 12 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Colorado 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 96 Cleveland 83

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 4 Tampa Bay 0