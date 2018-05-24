Police: Kansas man has stolen mail from 100 homes

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man arrested after he led police on a short foot-chase is facing numerous charges.

William Crider, 29, is jailed on a $17,000 bond for theft of property or services. Police say he has stolen mail from as many as 100 homes since March.

Crider is also facing a potential charge of criminal use of a financial card for allegedly using a stolen Home Depot Credit Card to order a security system online. He’s also accused of using a Visa debit card to buy miscellaneous items in Hutchinson.

Cider has a number of other cases pending in connection to the theft of a $4,000 piece of equipment from Oz Chiropractic and several cases of buying merchandise with counterfeit $100 bills.

In those cases, he faces potential charges of making false writings, theft by deception and failure to appear. He’s also in violation of his parole in two similar cases.

He is scheduled back in court next week.