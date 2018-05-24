Police issue alert after man driving van approaches boy in Rice Co.

RICE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the report of a suspicious vehicle in Sterling.

Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in Sterling Wednesday night, according to a social media report.

A parent told police that they got home just after 11pm. As their son was getting his stuff out of the car, and the parents went inside and told their son to lock the car.

Shortly after, the parent heard a horn twice and figured it was the child locking the car.

The parent then heard the horn one more time and his son came running in and stated there was a van honking and said, “Come here buddy.”

The parent went to the door as the van drove off. The van was described as a mid 80’s big van with a spare tire carrier. The van was driven by an older white male, who was balding and possibly wearing round glasses.

Police said there is no way to know the intentions of this individual, but we still want to make people aware. “The safety of our kids is our number one priority at Sterling Police Department! As a community, we sometimes take the safety of our kids for granted.” As summer is upon us, we encourage parents to talk to their kids about safety and awareness. Also, report it immediately if something like this happens. If you have any further information please call us at 278-2100.