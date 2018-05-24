Police have arrested 85 during Kansas sex trafficking sting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating more than a dozen suspects following another sex trafficking sting.

On Wednesday, Vice Detectives, Patrol South officers and members of the Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor team conducted a sex trafficking sting along south Broadway, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The sting targeted those who had gone to the area to purchase sexual relations.

During the assignment, officers made 15 arrests. This is the 9th sex trafficking assignment since August of 2017, according to Davidson. Police have made 85 arrests during that time including 15 women and 69 men, according to Davidson.