Kansas water park: Rides won’t open until issues resolved

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas water park where a boy was killed on a waterslide says it won’t open this season until it resolves issues raised by a state audit but that it thinks the audit was “malicious.”

Attorneys for the company that operates the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, say in a Wednesday letter to the Kansas Department of Labor that although the park won’t open until the audit’s points are addressed, they think the audit should be withdrawn.

A recent inspection turned up 11 violations, mostly involving record-keeping and safety signs.

The park is scheduled to open for the season on Friday.

The department said Thursday that it was preparing a response.