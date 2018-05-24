Kansas man sentenced for raping girl for several years

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 40-year-old Kan. man has been sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for repeatedly raping a girl for more than six years.

Andrew Tribble was sentenced Thursday for two counts of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy. He was originally charged with a dozen felonies.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the victim, who is now 17, read a statement before sentencing saying Tribble stole her childhood from her.

She said by the time she was 9, she wanted to die but she eventually decided she had to speak up.

Tribble’s attorney read a statement from him apologizing for his actions.

Before his arrest, Tribble was a maintenance worker for the city and had coached youth sports in Lawrence.