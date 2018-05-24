Kansas boy arrested after video of playground attack

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — Police in the southeast Kansas community of Pittsburg are investigating the alleged assault of a disabled man in one of the city’s parks.

Pittsburg police Maj. Brent Narges says police were notified Monday that two videos were circulating on social media that showed a man being slapped and choked in Schlanger Park last week.

Narges says the victim is a dependent adult and the suspect is a 15-year-old boy.

The juvenile was arrested. Investigators have recommended charges of aggravated battery.

The videos prompted at least six complaints to Pittsburg police.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall thanked those who notified police of the video, which he said shocked and sickened him.

Crawford County Attorney Michael Gayoso said he expects to file formal charges shortly.