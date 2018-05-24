Kan. man held on a $10K bond for alleged meth distribution

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged drug distribution.

Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police arrested 48-year-old Samuel Rookstool, 48, of Clay Center, in the 4400 block of Kauffman Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

He was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for distribution of methamphetamine.

Rookstool is being held on $10,000.00 bond, according to the RCPD arrest report.

He has a previous drug conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.