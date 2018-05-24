Friday Weather

Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Memorial Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.