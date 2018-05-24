Friday Weather

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.