Cop Shop (5/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/23)

Fire

At 3:20 a.m. a fire was reported at SE 50 Avenue & SE 50 Road in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:40 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & SE 80 Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:58 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1707 2nd Street.

Fire

At 1:01 p.m. a fire was reported at 415 S. Washington Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4 p.m. an accident was reported at 421 Washington Street.

At 4:59 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 30 Road & NW 130 Avenue.

Hanging

At 10:13 p.m. a hanging was reported at the Barton County Detention, 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/23)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:58 a.m. the KHP located a vehicle that turned out be stolen at 1707 2nd Street.

Theft

At 11:46 a.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a shoplifter in the store. NTA signed and served.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:34 p.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 3:26 Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported receiving a counterfeit bill and theft by deception.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 2334 Main Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:10 p.m. an officer arrested Lafe Kern at 1400 Main Street.

Theft

At 9:55 p.m. theft of items from the residence at 5210 10th Street 5 was reported.