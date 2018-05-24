Charges filed, Kan. school shooting threat a hoax

MCPHERSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged school shooting threat and have filed a juvenile complaint, according to County Attorney Greg Benefiel.

On Tuesday, the Moundridge Police Department received report of a text message sent to to the High School of an impending school shooting that day, according to USD 423. An investigation that included the FBI and McPherson County Sheriff determined the threat a hoax, according to Benefiel.

The McPherson County Attorney’s office has filed a juvenile complaint charging the person who sent the text message.

Based on the investigation, authorities don’t believe any threat of violence ever existed, according to Benefiel.

————–

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and school district officials are investigating an alleged school threat Tuesday morning, according to a statement from USD 423 Superintendent George Leary.

“An anonymous threat was made referencing a possible shooting at Moundridge High School this morning, ” according to Leary.

Just after 11:30a.m., the USD 423 reported the McPherson County Sheriff’s office and Moundridge Police Department were continuing their investigation and following up on several leads.

The district also informed parents if they had picked up and student from school, they are not to return to school at any time Tuesday, according to Leary.

Any students who has any tips or information related to this case, please contact the Moundridge Police Department at (620) 345-2777, the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 245-

1267, CRIMESTOPPERS at (620) 241-1122 or the USD 423 District Office at (620) 345-5500.