Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/23)

BOOKED: Gina Wiig on Dickinson County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond $250 cash only.

BOOKED: Lafe Kern of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Timothy Chism of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Victor Orozco of Great Bend for BTDC case for driving while suspended, received probation and was released to ICE.

RELEASED: Robert Isaacs of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court cases after receiving an order to release.

RELEASED: Gina Wiig of Great Bend posted a $250 cash bond on a Dickinson County District Court warrant for probation violation.

RELEASED: Christina D. Chapman on BCDC warrant for probation violation, posted $5,000 bond through Dyn-O-Mite.

RELEASED: Lafe Kern of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia after posting a surety bond of $1,000 through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonds.