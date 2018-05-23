Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez each homered and Jason Hammel earned his first victory of the season as the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1. Hammel (1-5) has been winless in his previous 13 starts dating back to his last win Sept. 6, 2017.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris has been suspended one game without pay by the NFL for violating its substance abuse policy. Harris pleaded guilty in March to two misdemeanors related to marijuana. He was sentenced to two days in jail, fined $500, given two years’ probation and 80 hours of community service.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Texas star Kody Clemens is taking steps toward breaking out of his father’s huge shadow. Adding major awards and championships will help. The son of Roger Clemens was named Big 12 Player of the Year. He led the conference with 19 home runs this season and helped the Longhorns win the Big 12 regular-season title. He looks to add more to his resume when the Longhorns open Big 12 Tournament play against Kansas.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The NBA’s Western Conference finals are tied at two games apiece after the Houston Rockets outscored the Warriors 25-12 in the fourth quarter of a 95-92 victory at Golden State. James Harden scored 30 points and Chris Paul added 27 to help the Rockets bounce back from Sunday’s 41-point loss to the Warriors. Stephen Curry had 28 points and Kevin Durant added 27 for the Warriors, who missed their last five shots.

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell are unanimous selections to the NBA’s All-Rookie team. Boston’s Jayson Tatum also was selected to the first team, falling one vote short of unanimous. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen rounded out the first team.

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed utilityman Dee Gordon on the 10-day disabled list with a right toe injury. Gordon had just taken over at second base for Robinson Cano (kah-NOH’) who was given an 80-game suspension for violating baseball’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. Gordon is leading the AL with 16 stolen bases and is hitting .304 with 25 runs scored.

ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has unanimously approved a $2.2 billion deal to sell the Carolina Panthers to the David Tepper. He was approved by the owners’ finance committee as the first order of business at the league spring meeting in Atlanta this morning. Tepper is paying an NFL-record price to buy the team from Jerry Richardson, the team’s founder and only owner since the Panthers entered the league in 1995.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cleveland 10 Chi Cubs 1

Final Houston 11 San Francisco 2

Final Kansas City 5 St. Louis 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 5 L-A Angels 3

Final Boston 4 Tampa Bay 2

Final Texas 6 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Minnesota 6 Detroit 0

Final Chi White Sox 3 Baltimore 2

Final Seattle 3 Oakland 2, 10 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 2 San Diego 1

Final Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 1

Final Miami 5 N-Y Mets 1

Final Cincinnati 7 Pittsburgh 2

Final Milwaukee 1 Arizona 0

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Colorado 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Houston 95 Golden State 92