Thursday Weather

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.