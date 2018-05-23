Thursday Weather

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Memorial Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.