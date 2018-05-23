Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Radio Health Journal”

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will look at the Farm Bill, trade, and whatever else makes headlines during the week.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include 20th Judicial Services Director Marissa Woddmansee and Case Supervisor Casey Rowland.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn and Stafford County Eco/Devo Program Director Ashlee Bevan.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “AgriTalk After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain and Fitz”

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”