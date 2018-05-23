Teen robbery suspect shot by Kansas store manager

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have two suspects in custody.

On Tuesday, police responded to a liquor store in the 900 Block of South Woodlawn in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Store employees reported two men walked into the business, showed a gun and demanded money. The manager followed the men out of the store and fired several shots. An 18-year-old suspect was hit in the leg, according to Davidson.

Police detectives and the FBI followed up on the case and developed some leads. They found a suspect’s white Ford Focus at a residence in the 1600 Block of North Oliver in Wichita.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with a 17-year-old female driver. A short time later, officers arrested a 19-year-old man in the 600 Block of North Hydraulic. He is being held for aggravated robbery, according to Davidson.

The injured 18-year-old remains hospitalized, according to Davidson. Upon his release, the teen will be booked into jail for aggravated robbery.

Police believe these individuals are connected to previous robberies.

The 17-year-old driver was not arrested, according to Davidson.