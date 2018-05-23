Search warrant in Great Bend seizes cocaine and arrest of 29-year old

On Tuesday, May 22 at about 1:30 p.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Pyle Street in the City of Great Bend. Sheriff’s office detectives had obtained a search warrant to look for controlled substances.

Once deputies gained entry to the house and it was secured, detectives located a quantity of cocaine, prescription drugs, marijuana as well as various drug paraphernalia.

Arrested at the scene was Kashe Roda, age 29 of Great Bend. Roda was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, unauthorized sale of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roda is being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.