LEROY JC “J” CHAPMAN

Leroy JC “J” Chapman, age 74 years, a lifelong resident of Pawnee Rock, Kansas, passed away on May 19, 2018 at his home in Pawnee Rock. J was born on July 8, 1943 at Larned, Kansas to Donald L. and Wilma Ruth (Baker) Chapman. He graduated from Pawnee Rock High School in 1962, and went to work in the oil patch, working as a Roughneck for Garvey Drilling, Pickrell Drilling, Duke Drilling, and Mallard Drilling until his retirement in 2010. He was united in marriage to Freda Keener on September 9, 1968 at Great Bend, Kansas. They later divorced. A hard worker all of his life, J also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting.

Survivors include three daughters: Lynda Miller of Hillsboro, Kansas, Melissa Chapman and her companion Jim Lair of Menomenie, Wisconsin, and Tabitha (and her husband, Nicholas) Blair of Great Bend, Kansas; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Edward Chapman and Becky of Great Bend, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Emil Chapman.

Cremation has been chosen. There will be no viewing or services at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.