Kan. man sentenced for selling meth in South Dakota

Sioux Falls, SD – A Kansas man accused of selling large quantities of methamphetamine throughout South Dakota has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, according to United States Attorney Ron Parsons.

Justin Morales, also knows as Speedy, 36, Wichita, who was convicted of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Morales’s three decades in prison will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victim’s Fund.

Federal law enforcement officials learned that Morales was selling methamphetamine in early 2016. During a controlled purchase for five ounces of methamphetamine between Morales and a cooperating witness, Morales was recorded telling the cooperator that he and others sold methamphetamine in several South Dakota cities, and at least one Indian reservation within the state.

Morales said that his plan was to get a house in Sioux Falls that could be used exclusively to store methamphetamine for distribution.

In September 2016, the cooperator met with Morales again, and Morales was recorded telling the cooperator he was preparing to ship 20 pounds of methamphetamine to Sioux Falls, and that he had rented a small house on the west side of Sioux Falls to store the methamphetamine. That same day, law enforcement was able to recover three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of methamphetamine, and a semi-automatic pistol that was connected to Morales and his co-conspirators, Chase Guzman and Daniel Guzman. All three men were arrested in Sioux Falls.

Morales and both Guzmans were indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2016. Both Chase Guzman and Daniel Guzman pleaded guilty. Chase Guzman was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and Daniel Guzman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Morales was found guilty by a federal jury in Sioux Falls on February 7, 2018.

This is Morales’s second felony drug conviction. He has many other arrests and convictions in a criminal career spanning nearly 24 years, including a domestic battery charge that is still pending in Wichita.

Morales has been in custody since his arrest, and was returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service following the sentencing.