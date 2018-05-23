Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

GREAT BEND — Jessica Marie Knoll, 37, passed away May 19, 2018, at her home in Great Bend. She was born October 16, 1980, in Colby, to James and Bonnie (Keith) Knoll.

Jessica was a graduate of Morland High School and attended KU and FHSU. On June 10, 2016, she married Patty Brand at Veteran’s Park, Great Bend, previously exchanging their vows June 10, 2006. A resident of Great Bend since 2009, coming from Otis, Jessica was a Retirement Implementation Consultant for CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions and Case Manager at Benefit Management.

Jessica enjoyed woodworking, carpentry and “tinkering” on her latest projects. She cherished her time with friends and family, especially her beloved brothers, while hunting, fishing; playing softball and volleyball; grilling, smoking Marlboro Lights and occasionally a Grape Swisher Sweets, and trying new craft beers. She was an avid Star Wars, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, ABBA, and Dallas Cowboys fan. Jessica will always be remembered for her willingness to help others, being an extremely loyal friend, big heart, love for animals and her quick wit.

Preceding her in death were grandparents Ambrose and Agatha Knoll of St. Peter, Kan., and Bernard and Carol Keith of Penokee, Kan.

Jessica is survived by her wife Patty Knoll, of the home; two brothers, Travis Knoll and significant other, Tabitha Droddy, of Lafayette, La., and Ryan Knoll of Alexandria, La.; and two nephews, Alec and Lochlan; father, James Knoll of Salina, Kan.; and mother, Bonnie Knoll of Morland, Kan.

A memorial service is pending for a later date, and will be announced by Bryant Funeral Home. A memorial fund has been established with Wounded Warrior Project, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

