IRENE C. REED

Irene C. Reed, age 95 years, of Russell, Kansas passed away on Tuesday evening, May 22, 2018 at Cherry Village Nursing Home in Great Bend, Kansas after a brief illness. Irene was born on January 12, 1923 at Lamont, Kansas to Loman and Alpha (McCuddy) Cassel. She graduated from Lamont High School in 1942, and was united in marriage to Jesse J. Reed on February 14, 1942 at Chase, Kansas. Irene and Jesse enjoyed dancing and socializing. She was a longtime member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Russell, Kansas.

Survivors include one son, Leonard E. Reed (and his wife, Jana) of Great Bend, Kansas; two granddaughters: Stephanie (and her husband, Layne) Leuenberger and Laura Dean; four great-grandchildren: Kayla (and her husband, Justin) Seybert, Brent Leuenberger, Chelsea Leuenberger, and Katie (and her husband, Dylan) Sowell; seven great-great-grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jesse J. Reed in 1982, four brothers and three sisters.

Cremation has been chosen. There will be no viewing or services at this time. A Memorial Service with inurnment in Russell City Cemetery at Russell, Kansas will be held at a later date. The family has requested that memorials be directed to the First Southern Baptist Church at Russell, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

