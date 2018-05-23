Hoisington EMS hosting an open house Thursday

The last three years, the Hoisington EMS crew has held an open house. Hoisington EMS Director Scott Fleming says another open house is scheduled for Thursday, May 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. to celebrate National EMS Week.

Fleming says the event will give citizens a chance to meet the EMS providers and law enforcement and receive tours.

Scott Fleming Audio

The family is invited for hamburgers and hot dogs while supplies last and free baseline vital sign screenings.

Hoisington EMS is one of three volunteer EMS staffs in Barton County along with Ellinwood and Claflin.

Scott Fleming Audio

The open house will be held at the EMS Barn located at 202 East Broadway.