GBRC one-day STEM fundamentals with Lego® workshop

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a one-day STEM Fundamentals With LEGO® Workshop that will give children a chance to explore engineering principles using LEGO®. This camp is open to children ages 6 – 12 years old and will be held on Saturday, June 2nd, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Recreation Commission in the Burnside Room located at 1214 Stone Street. The entry fee is $35.00 and is due by Friday, May 25th.

Participants will apply real world concepts in physics, engineering, and architecture through engineer-designed projects. Students will be given many challenging and fun projects to design and build as never before in a supportive environment. Pizza, fruit and beverages will be provided for lunch. This workshop will just give you an example of all the fun activities children ages 5 through 12 will experience in the STEM Challenge camps that run July 16th through 19th.

Staff from Play-Well TEKnologies will be on hand to run these camps. To learn more about these camps, check out the web page at www.play-well.org. Students will not take home any LEGO® during these programs. All materials used are the property of Play-Well TEKnologies and are not for sale or distribution.

Enroll at the Great Bend Recreation Commission office located at 1214 Stone Street or call 793-3755 ext. 3 for more information.