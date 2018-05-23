UPDATE: Officials investigate cause of fire at KSU’s Hale Library

MANHATTAN —Crews remained on the scene overnight of the fire at the Hale Library on the Kansas State University campus.

Fire official are working to determine the extent of damage and what caused the blaze.

The university said on its website that smoke was reported around 4 p.m. in the library, which had been undergoing repairs.

Manhattan Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kaus says 70 firefighters from four agencies responded to the fire in the roof of the oldest part of the four-story building. The fire was contained by around 6 p.m. Tuesday but crews continued working to extinguish it.

No injuries have been reported. The 400,000-square-foot building was evacuated, and the university said it will remain closed until further notice.

Due to the fire the university also brought down their online systems including HRIS, KSIS and Canvas.

The library was built in the 1920s and underwent a massive remodel and addition in the 1990s.

