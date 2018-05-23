Another Kansas Governor hopeful stops in Great Bend

When asked what issues are heavily faced in communities the size of Great Bend, Republican Kansas Governor hopeful Ken Selzer feels state property tax rates should not be raised. Stopping in Great Bend last week while continuing his campaign, Selzer noted there is no reason state government should increase property taxes considering the economy at the current moment.

Ken Selzer grew up in Goessel, Kansas, received his degree in accounting from Kansas State University, and started working as a Certified Public Accountant in Kansas City afterwards. As a businessman with over 30 years of experience and the current Kansas Insurance Commissioner, Selzer is leaning heavily on his business background as he campaigns to become the next Kansas Governor in this year’s election.

Touching on the ongoing school financing issue in Kansas, Selzer would like to see more accountability from schools to make sure funding is getting spent wisely.

Selzer is included in a large list of Republic candidates for the 2018 election that includes: current Governor Jeff Colyer, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and former Senator Jim Barnett.