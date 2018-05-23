1 dead, 1 hospitalized after van rolls in SW Kansas

KIOWA COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 7p.m. Tuesday in Kiowa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Uplander Van driven by Larry Dale Stamper, Jr., 47, Enid, OK., was northbound on 17th Avenue.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected crossed the road, entered the west ditch and rolled.

Stamper was transported to Bucklin Hospital where he died. A passenger Laura Kay Stamper, 28, Enid, was transported to Kiowa County Hospital. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.