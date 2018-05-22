Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.