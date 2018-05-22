Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Memorial Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.