Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Golden Belt Humane Society Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include GBHS Director Heather Acheson.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – A preview of the Iowa Ag Secretary race. All 6 candidates will talk with Chip ahead of the June primary.

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Preserving Local News”

1130-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Britt Spaugh Zoo Curator Sara Hamlin.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-4:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ St. Louis Cardinals

4:30-5P “AgriTalk After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-11P NBA Playoff – Game 5 – Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics

11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”