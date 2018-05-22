Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout and Tyler O’Neill homered for the third straight game and drove in four runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. Mikolas needed just 109 pitches to remain unbeaten and struck out a career-high nine.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas has fired athletic director Sheahon Zenger. Chancellor Douglas Girod says “progress has been elusive” in some areas of the program. Girod has named deputy director Sean Lester interim athletic director while the university searches for a replacement.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The home of the St. Louis Blues is getting a new name: Enterprise Center. The NHL team has announced a 15-year arena naming rights agreement with suburban St. Louis-based Enterprise Holdings, which operates Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent a Car and National Car Rental. Terms were not disclosed. The arena has been known as the Scottrade Center since 2006. The name change is effective July 1.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Courtney Force has won her second straight Funny Car race, capturing the rain-delayed NHRA Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kansas. She defeated defending world champion and teammate Robert Hight in the final round. It was her third victory of the season and 11th of her career. Also winning were Clay Millican in Top Fuel and Deric Kramer in Pro Stock.

UNDATED (AP) — Nothing in his first two years at Texas suggested Kody Clemens would blossom into one of the top sluggers in the nation. The youngest son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner and Texas great Roger Clemens has hit six of his Big 12-leading 19 home runs in the last seven games for the regular-season champion Longhorns. Kody Clemens hit just 10 home runs in his first two years at Texas.

National Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most field goals in NBA playoff history and the Cleveland Cavaliers tied the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece by holding off Boston, 111-102. James finished with 44 points, hitting the 40-point mark for the sixth time this postseason and the 25th in his playoff career. The Celtics couldn’t recover after shooting 6-for-27 while falling behind 34-18 through one quarter.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is listed as doubtful for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals to night against Houston because of a sore left knee. However, the team says there’s a chance his status could be upgraded later today. Golden State is 14-4 in postseason games started by Iguodala since 2015.

WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice and the Washington Capitals forced a Game 7 in the NHL’s Eastern Conference final by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-0. Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots in his first shutout of this postseason and fifth of his playoff career. Devante Smith-Pelly provided a third-period goal for the Caps, who head to Tampa to decide the series on Wednesday.

SEATTLE (AP) — Olympian Ariana Kukors Smith has sued USA Swimming, alleging it knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor but failed to protect her and covered it up. Kukors Smith alleges Sean Hutchison groomed her for sexual abuse when she was 13, started touching and kissing her when she was 16, and engaged in sexual activity with her when she was 17. Hutchison began coaching her at a swim club near Seattle and previously denied the allegations when Kukors Smith posted an emotional essay online earlier this year.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit two of the four New York Yankees homers off Bartolo Colon in a 10-5 thumping of the Rangers in Texas. Aaron Judge and Neil Walker also went deep off the right-hander, three days before his 45th birthday. Aaron Hicks added a two-run homer in the ninth for New York, which had a season-high 10 extra-base hits and moved a half-game ahead of second-place Boston in the AL East.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers maintained their 1 ½-game lead in the NL East and dropped the Arizona Diamondbacks a half-game out of first the NL West. The Brewers doubled up the Diamondbacks, 4-2 as Travis Shaw, Domingo Santana and Lorenzo Cain each homered off Zack Greinke. Chase Anderson was reached for only three hits over six innings to help Milwaukee hand Arizona its fifth straight loss and 11th in 12 games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are within a half-game of the NL East lead after Nick Pivetta threw four-hit ball while striking out seven over seven innings of a 3-0 shutout of the first-place Atlanta Braves. Nick Williams and pinch-hitter Aaron Altherr homered, and Hector Neris worked the ninth for his ninth save. Mike Foltynewicz took the loss despite allowing just one run and six hits over six innings. The Rockies have moved into first place in the NL West by getting an tiebreaking, RBI single from Carlos Gonzalez in the eighth inning to beat the Dodgers, 2-1.

Monday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Texas 5

Final Minnesota 4 Detroit 2

Final Baltimore 3 Chi White Sox 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 10 San Diego 2

Final Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 0

Final N-Y Mets 2 Miami 0

Final Milwaukee 4 Arizona 2

Final Colorado 2 L-A Dodgers 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Cleveland 111 Boston 102

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 3 Tampa Bay 0