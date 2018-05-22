Suspect jailed for alleged bomb threat at Washburn Tech

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a criminal threat and have a suspect in custody.

Early Monday, Washburn University Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech) received a phone call stating there was an explosive device in one of their buildings, according to Lieutenant Andrew Beightel.

The call forced an evacuation at the school. During an investigation, Topeka Police Officers we’re able to gather information and work with the Washburn University Police Department to identify the possible suspect that placed the call for the bomb threat, according to Beightel.

Just after 1:30p.m., officers were able to locate 35-year-old Antwon Deon Walker. Police arrested him on requested charges of aggravated criminal threat.

