Police reviewing actions of Kan. officers who moved home security camera

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is reviewing the actions of two on-duty officers who went to a residence on a possible domestic violence call Sunday evening, according to officer Charley Davidson.

After they arrived, one of the officers adjusted the home ‘s surveillance camera.

“When an officer can articulate safety concerns, I am supportive of their decision,” WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said.

“With rapidly changing technology and the increasing number of home security cameras, the WPD continually reviews practices to ensure they are in line with the expectations of the community and officer safety.”

According to police, at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday, the Officers responded to a call at St. Francis Hospital involving 41-year-old Brandon Prouse and an adult female who was a possible domestic violence victim.

Hospital staff had removed Brandon’s house arrest anklet in the hospital. A disturbance between Prouse and the woman followed. She expressed to hospital staff she was concerned for her safety as the two were leaving together.

Hospital staff called 911. Officers arrived, but both Prouse and the woman could not be located on hospital grounds.

Officers then drove to Prouse’s home in the 1400 block of south Market looking for the woman.

Prior to visiting the residence, Officers researched Prouse’s criminal history. The criminal history check revealed past incidents of violence and domestic violence.

At Prouse’s home, Officers observed the surveillance camera mounted on a swivel mount next to the front door. Due to safety concerns, one of the Officers turned the camera away from where the Officers were standing on the porch. Officers were unable to contact anyone at the residence and left.

The Officers’ body worn camera systems recorded the visit and the video will be part of an internal review, according to Davidson.