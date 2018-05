MAY 22, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: ENGINE STAND, MOTORCYCYLE LIFT, 3 ROLLS OF INSULATION. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE. 620-285-9353

WANTED: 2.2 ENGINE FOR A 1996 CHEVY S10 PU 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: BIRD BATH, CONCRETE ARMADILLO, WISHING WELL. 786-1945

FOR SALE 1993 BUICK RIVIERA (LOADED) 620-491-1570

FOR SALE: GIRLS TABLE, NURSES SCRUBS (M), INSULATION FOR A HOT WATER HEATER. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: KIDS VHS MOVIES, BUILDING BLOCKS. WANTED: YOUTH LIFE JACKETS 50-90#. 620-792-9710

FOR SALE: PU BED TRAILER 3/4 TON, 5 GIRLS BIKES, MOBILE HOME TIRES 620-639-5331 AFTER 3PM

FOR SALE: TURBO VOLKSWAGEN DUNE BUGGY WILL TRADE FOR AN ENCLOSED TRAILER. 785-531-0883

WANTED: FREE: POODLE OR DOBERMAN, SOMEONE TO FIX LAWNMOWER. 620-797-1692

FOR SALE: DINING TABLE W/6 CHAIRS, 3 PC BEDROOM SET, ANTIQUE SEWING MACHINE. 620-792-2272 OR 620-587-3763

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES ON RIMS 215/65/15 620-792-7017

FOR SALE: MOTORBIKE & MOPED, NEW HOLLAND HAY RAKE, ADDITIONAL FARM EQUIPMENT. 620-285-5152

FOR SALE: HANDICAP SCOOTER. COUCH, BED (NO MATTRESS). 785-483-4826

FOR SALE: MICHELIN TRUCK TIRES 235/80/22.2 785-658-6600

FOR SALE: 5 JEEP TIRES 255/75/17 785-625-9449

FOR SALE: TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/42, CHROME WHEELS 17 6 BOLT, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: WHEELS SS 15″ W/TIRES 25/15 W/LUG NUTS. 620-793-2749

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE 6620 COMBINE W/UPDATES W/TRAILER (SHEDDED). 620-786-8832

FOR SALE: TIRES 215/65/15, 225/60/16, CHEVY 1 TON PU BED W/MILITARY BED. 620-282-7708

