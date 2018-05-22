Law enforcement investigating alleged Kan. school shooting threat

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and school district officials are investigating an alleged school threat Tuesday morning, according to a statement from USD 423 Superintendent George Leary.

“An anonymous threat was made referencing a possible shooting at Moundridge High School this morning, ” according to Leary.

Just after 11:30a.m., the USD 423 reported the McPherson County Sheriff’s office and Moundridge Police Department were continuing their investigation and following up on several leads.

The district also informed parents if they had picked up and student from school, they are not to return to school at any time Tuesday, according to Leary.

Any students who has any tips or information related to this case, please contact the Moundridge Police Department at (620) 345-2777, the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 245-

1267, CRIMESTOPPERS at (620) 241-1122 or the USD 423 District Office at (620) 345-5500.