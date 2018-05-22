KSU senior remains in ICU after fatal boat crash

RILEY COUNTY —The sister of a Kansas State student critically injured in a fatal Missouri boat crash May 19 is asking the public for help.

Twenty-one year old Ashley Lamb of Olathe was flown to a Springfield hospital after the 2a.m. crash that killed three others.

According to the GoFundMe page, Lamb, a senior at Kansas State University, is in the hospital’s ICU facing a long road to recovery.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Hayden Frazier, 22, of Overland Park, Saturday on three preliminary charges of boating while intoxicated in connection with the crash.

The three victims who were killed are 23-year-old Joseph LeMark, of Overland Park; 24-year-old Daniel Lewis, of Overland Park; and 21-year-old Hailey Hochanadel, of Olathe, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.