Kansas man pleads guilty to reckless murder, arson

FREDONIA –  A Kansas man Tuesday pleaded guilty to reckless second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Michael P. Elam, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Schlegel-photo Wilson Co.

Dejay Lynn Schlegel, 37, Neodesha  pleaded guilty in Wilson County District Court to one count of murder in the second degree–reckless, one count of arson, one count of interference with law enforcement, and one count of theft.

Judge David W. Rogers accepted the pleas and scheduled sentencing for August 8 at 1:30 p.m. The crimes occurred on December 13, 2016.

The case was investigated by the Neodesha Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office is prosecuting the case.