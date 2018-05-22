Kansas man accused of making a bomb threat

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an alleged bomb threat.

Just before 2p.m. Monday, police responded to a bomb threat at Taco Bell located at 1040 E. Iron Avenue in Salina, according to Captain Paul Forrester.

A man called the police department saying that there was a bomb at Taco Bell. The police arrived at the restaurant and the manager evacuated the establishment. The police department was able to trace the call to Michael Norris, 35, of Salina.

Police arrested Norris on requested charges of aggravated criminal threat and giving a false alarm.