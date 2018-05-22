Hot mix overlay scheduled for East Barton County Road near Ellinwood

A short stretch of East Barton County Road that extends east from Highway 56 to Hirsch St. on the East side Ellinwood will get a hot mix overlay this fall. Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman explained the project to Commissioners Monday saying that the county received only one bid for the work that that will total just shy of $289,000.

Barry McManaman Audio

Since the county only received one bid for the work, Commissioners were curious if McManaman felt Venture submitted a fair bid for the project. But McManaman, who reviewed bids like these while working for K-Dot before becoming County Engineer, felt the bid price was right in line where he expected it to be.

Barry McManaman Audio

Work is expected to begin this fall on the busy stretch of roadway that provides a short cut for motorists from Highway 56 to the Northern part of Ellinwood. It connects to NE 110 Avenue which runs north out of Ellinwood and eventually connects to Highway 156 near Camp Aldrich.