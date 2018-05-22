Former NW Kansas pastor admits to child sex crimes

PHILLIPS COUNTY — A former Northwest Kansas pastor is going to prison for child sex crimes.

David Pugh, 51, Phillipsburg, plead guilty to one count of Indecent Liberties with a Child over 14 years of age and one count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to County Attorney Melissa Schoen.

The court sentenced him to the Department of Corrections for 32 months. Pugh also must register as a sex offender for 25 years and have lifetime post release supervision.

Pugh was arrested in August of 2017, after a complaint was made to the Kansas Department of Children and Families, according to the Phillips County Sheriff’s Department. At the the time he was serving as pastor of the First Assembly of God Church in Phillipsburg. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was in charge of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.