Fire damages Hale Library at Kansas State

MANHATTAN —Crews have contained the fire at Hale Library on the Kansas State University campus. The building will remain closed until further notice.

Seventy firefighters and emergency personnel combined were on the scene from multiple departments battling the fire at library Tuesday.

They include Fort Riley, and Manhattan Fire Department. No injuries have been reported. The building was evacauted.

Firefighters were focused on extinguishing the top of the blaze at the northeast corner of the building.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

—-

Fire crews from Manhattan and Fort Riley are at the scene of a fire at Hale Library on the K-State campus in Manhattan.

No injuries have been reported. The building was evacuated late Tuesday afternoon.