Cop Shop (5/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/21)

Theft

At 6:08 p.m. a theft was reported at SE 100 Avenue & SE 30 Road in Ellinwood.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:04 p.m. a burglary was reported at 310 Pembroke Ln. in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:40 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 208.

Criminal Damage

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/21)

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 12:46 a.m. EMS assistance was reported at 1822 Apollo Avenue.

Theft

At 2:40 a.m. theft of a debit card was reported at 1109 Main Street.

Injury Accident

At 3:57 a.m. an accident involving Kawailanilehua Martinez with a garage was reported at 1625 Broadway.

Theft

At 11:22 a.m. Holly Crum reports Kayla Bunch stealing a 7″ knife from her friend’s vehicle at 217 Chestnut Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:12 p.m. Mallory Uhrilich reports someone entering her residence at 2208 29th Street and taking an Xbox and cash. Total loss of $1,700.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:13 p.m. Johnny Espinosa was arrested for a warrant at 1217 Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:14 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

At 3:38 p.m. an unknown vehicle was northeast bound and struck a fence and Jose Hernandez-Campa at 2416 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:45 p.m. Larry Norman was arrested for a warrant in the 1900 block of Adams Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 5:46 p.m. a possible burglary was reported at 2421 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:11 p.m. a subject had questions in reference to an accident at 10th Street & Harrison Street.

Theft

At 7:38 p.m. theft of a Roadmaster bike was reported at 11th Street & Morphy Street.

Criminal Damage

At 11:32 p.m. a report of old damage to her scree caused by her cat was made at 5210 10th Street 21.