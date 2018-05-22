Commissioners designate May as Older Americans Month

Just because someone is retired, it doesn’t mean that they stop being a productive part of the community in which they live.

Trella Berscheidt Audio

That’s Trella Berscheidt, one of Barton County’s appointees to the Southwest Kansas Area on Aging, who requested Monday that Commissioners consider passing a proclamation designating May 2018 as “Older Americans Month”.

The theme for this year is “Engage at Every Age,” and emphasizes that one is never too old to take part in activities that can enrich one’s physical, mental and emotional well being. It also celebrates the many ways in which older adults are making a difference in communities across Barton County, the state and the nation.