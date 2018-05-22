Dateline: De Soto, Missouri

Brent Alan Patzner, 48, died May 19, 2018, in Herculaneum, Missouri. He was born December 31, 1969, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Joseph William Patzner, Jr. and Mary Patricia “Pat” (Redding) Patzner.

Brent graduated from Great Bend High School in 1988. He received his associate’s degree from Barton County Community College where he played on the baseball team, and then attended Washburn University.

Brent worked as a heavy equipment operator for McFry Excavating, Inc. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, De Soto, Missouri, and was a 4th degree knight with the De Soto Council #1185 Knights of Columbus. Brent also belonged to the IUOE Local #513.

Survivors include; companion, Kimberly Muzzey of De Soto, Missouri; son, Jake Patzner of De Soto, Missouri; daughter, Shelby Yinger of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania; parents, Joseph and Pat Patzner of Joplin, Missouri; brother, Brad Patzner and wife Laura of Great Bend; nephew, Matthew Patzner and wife Amy of Great Bend; and a great nephew, Kellen Patzner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin, celebrated by Father Terrence Klein. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.