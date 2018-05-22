Barton women’s golf matches program best 9th place national finish

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College women’s golf team matched its highest national finish as the Lady Cougars placed 9th at the NJCAA Women’s Golf National Championship held this past week at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

The Lady Cougars opened the Championship with a 342, good for the then 8th place, but a 352 round slipped the squad to 10th. Posting its tournament low round of 330 on Wednesday, the Lady Cougars remained in the tenth spot before closing with a 332 to leap over host Mesa Community College in the standings. Barton’s final 44-over 1356 finished nine strokes from moving up the board to catch Murray State Community College and six stroke better than tenth place Sandhills Community College.

Mutita Booranakunamanee played a big part of the Lady Cougars third round tournament low score in posting her best round with a 4-over 76 on the way to a tie for 21st overall at 34-over 322 and the highest finish among the ten Region VI competitors.

Vilma Efraimsson led Barton in the final round, matching Booranakunamanee’s team best 76 round in jumping up seventeen spots on the final leaderboard for 36th place tie at 46-over 334.

Firing consecutive final two rounds of 10-over 82, sophomore Kendra Jellison climbed the ladder eleven spots in the last two days finishing her Barton career tied for 63rd with a 72-over 360.

Daytona State College rolled to forty stroke victory, shattering the national record by 24 strokes in carding a remarkable even-par 1,152 over the four rounds. Seminole Sate (FL) wore the runner-up crown at 40-over with fellow Region VI foe Dodge City Community College posting a program best 5th place national finish.

Complete NJCAA Women’s Golf Championship results

Barton Individual Placing/Results (72 Holes – Par 284):

T-21 – Mutita Booranakunamanee (80-84-76-82) – 322 (+34)

T-36 – Vilma Efraimsson (85-88-85-76) – 334 (+46)

T-47 – Kendra Jellison (87-89-82-82) – 340 (+52)

T-63 – Lucia Rodriguez Zapico (90-91-87-92) – 360 (+72)