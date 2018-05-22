2 Kansas women dead after rollover accident

MARION COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just before 3p.m. Tuesday in Marion County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Rhonda Michelle Hannon, 43, Newton, was northbound on Kansas 15 just south of 150th Road.

The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected, traveled across the center of the highway into the northbound ditch and rolled.

Hannon and a passenger Christina Renae Miller, 45, Canton, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.