Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grossardt. Guests include Dr. Troy Moore from Central Kansas Orthopedic and Sports Medicine in Great Bend. Troy will be joined new Speech Therapist Brianna Saryerwinnie. (Encore Presentation)

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will look at one farmers decades long battle with the EPA, and catch up on the markets with Todd “Bubba” Horowitz.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include USD 428 Superintendent Chris Thexton.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell,” with Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ St. Louis Cardinals

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”