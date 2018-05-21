Resolution will lower speed limits in the area of North Washington and Juco Road

As expected, Barton County Commissioners Monday approved a speed limit change to small section of North Washington Avenue in response to a fatality accident at the intersection of North Washington and Juco Road last month. According to Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman, the 45 miles per hour speed limit will be extended one-half mile north of the intersection on Washington. The resolution will also extend the speed limit one half mile to the west on NW 30 Road near the All Seasons Mobile Home Park, and 45 miles per hour between the intersection and Highway 281. The speed limit is part of several safety improvements that were approved earlier by Commissioners.

Barry McManaman Audio

There still was a push Monday to make the intersection into a four way stop. Steve Weber, the stepfather of 18-year old Shealee Stover who died in that accident last month, presented the board with a petition that had 685 signatures urging Commissioners to to stop traffic from all four directions.

Steve Weber Audio

Despite the petition, the board voted 4-0 to move forward with implementing the safety improvements that don’t include a four way stop.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir says his Office will wait for the improvements to be made before beginning selective enforcement in the area. Those enforcement efforts will include unmarked cars with officer’s utilizing hand held radar devices.