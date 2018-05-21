NW Kan. man jailed for alleged attempted involuntary manslaughter

PHILLIPS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on attempted involuntary manslaughter charges.
Just before 9:30 p.m., Sunday, deputies were dispatched to 1060 Second Street in Phillipsburg for a report of a disruptive subject at the residence, according to a media release.
Upon arrival, deputies located Thomas Stacey, 59, Phillipsburg, in the front yard with injuries. Phillips County EMS transported Stacey to Phillips County Hospital. He was later transferred to a Kearney area hospital with critical injuries.
Craig J. Speake, 56, Phillipsburg, was taken into custody Monday morning and charged with attempted involuntary manslaughter.
A search warrant was executed at 9:30 a.m. Monday at 1060 Second Street. Prescription medication and marijuana where located and charges are pending for unlawful possession of narcotics and possession of marijuana.
Speake has a previous drug conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.